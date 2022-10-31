Watch CBS News
Miami Dade Mayor 'Deeply Disturbed over USDA findings' concerning Miami Seaquarium

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a plan for action after a USDA report found underfed dolphins at Miami Seaquarium.

On Twitter, Levine Cava said, in part, 'Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings."

She then said the county has acted swiftly to address these concerns.

It sent a notice of non-compliance to 'the Dolphin Company' for failing to identify and resolve the situation.

Levine Cava said the county will also hire its own marine mammal veterinarians to do unannounced inspections to make sure the company is complying with the animal welfare provisions of its lease.

The Dolphin Company's general manager maintains that the dolphins are now at a healthy weight. 

