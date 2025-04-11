Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava could veto county decision to remove fluoride from water

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava could announce this Friday whether she will veto a controversial measure passed by county commissioners last week to remove fluoride from the county's drinking water.

The announcement could come during a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Downtown Miami the mayor will take part on alongside health experts and concerned parents.

The mayor, who has the power to veto commission decisions, said she spent the past several days meeting with dentists, doctors, public health professionals, community leaders and residents to weigh the implications of the proposal.

"The consequences of removing [fluoride] seem to be quite severe," Levine Cava said during a recent roundtable, referencing scientific consensus around the benefits of fluoridated water in preventing tooth decay. "My current very unequivocal medical studies [show] this level has proven to be effective and safe."

Miami-Dade County Commission votes to remove fluoride

The issue resurfaced after the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted last week to eliminate fluoride from the public water supply, igniting a heated debate among officials and community members.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert, emphasized the importance of fluoride in children's dental health.

"As a parent, I was in a situation where I did not have enough fluoride in the water for my child, and because of that, I gave her fluoride pills—just so you understand the importance of fluoride," she said.

Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, who sponsored the fluoride removal item, attended the mayor's recent roundtable to hear concerns.

"We're having a conversation, you don't have to get upset, ma'am. Dialogue is good," he said, adding that he had not known about the meeting until it had already begun. "The more conversations we have, the better."

What is fluoride and what are its potential benefits?

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that's found in water, soil, plants, rocks, and even air.

Fluoridation has long been endorsed by major health organizations as a safe and effective method to reduce dental cavities. Still, critics argue for local choice and potential concerns about overexposure, prompting the recent legislative push.

South Florida dentist Dr. Karen Sierra emphasized fluoride's benefits for dental health.

"One of the main things that fluoridation in our city water has helped with is preventing cavities," Sierra said. "Fluoride strengthens the enamel and makes it much more resistant to decay in children and adults."