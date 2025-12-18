Miami dad charged after kids found unresponsive with cocaine in system, arrest report says

A Miami-Dade father is facing felony child neglect charges after officials say his children were found unresponsive with cocaine in their systems, according to an arrest report.

Officials said that the victims were an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy.

According to the arrest report, both children were found unresponsive on Tuesday. The next day, a Department of Children and Families child protective investigator went to the location where the incident took place.

Jose A. Aguilar Hernandez. Miami-Dade Corrections

That investigator performed a drug test on the victims, and both victims tested positive for cocaine, according to the arrest report.

It's unknown how the children ingested the drug. However, officials said they determined that the victims ingested the drug while under the care of their father, who was been identified as 56-year-old Jose A. Aguilar Hernandez.

Investigators said he was the only adult in the home at the time when the incident took place.

Aguilar-Hernandez was arrested and has been charged with two counts of child neglect.