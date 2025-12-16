At least 20 arrested in Miami-Dade murder-for-hire, cocaine trafficking investigation, authorities say

At least 20 people are behind bars Tuesday following a major law enforcement operation that dismantled a cocaine trafficking ring and disrupted a murder-for-hire plot, according to Miami police.

The early-morning takedown named "Operation Primo," which means Operation Cousin, unfolded across multiple neighborhoods in the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County, with arrests beginning as early as 5 a.m., authorities said.

Police said the coordinated sweep involved undercover narcotics detectives, along with the FBI and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

Miami Police confirmed that investigators uncovered and disrupted a murder-for-hire scheme during the course of the investigation, though details remain limited.

"Today alone, detectives were able to arrest at least 20 subjects involved in this ring," spokesperson for Miami Police, Kiara Delva, said. "This investigation also resulted in the disruption of a murder-for-hire case that detectives learned through this ongoing investigation."

Authorities said one person's life was saved as a direct result of the operation. That individual's identity has not been released.

More arrests to be made

Police also confirmed more arrests are expected, with at least 11 additional suspects still being sought.

According to investigators, the suspects were part of an organized operation trafficking cocaine throughout South Florida.

"These individuals were involved in an operational organization to traffic cocaine," Delva said.

The investigation dates back to 2024 and has resulted in significant seizures, including:

More than 22 kilograms of cocaine

Over $120,000 in cash

Firearms and ammunition

The arrests were carried out simultaneously in Little Havana, Flagami and the Coral Way area.