Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade County man wins top prize in $2 million lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE — A Miami-Dade County man won the top prize playing the Florida Lottery's $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Ryan Rahma, 24, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.  

Rahma bought his winning ticket at Biscayne Gas on 5402 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game, which launched in May 2022, features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.12.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 8:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.