Miami-Dade County man wins top prize in $2 million lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE — A Miami-Dade County man won the top prize playing the Florida Lottery's $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Ryan Rahma, 24, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

Rahma bought his winning ticket at Biscayne Gas on 5402 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game, which launched in May 2022, features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.12.

