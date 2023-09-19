Miami-Dade commission set to discuss new waste-to-energy facility in western part of county

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade commission is expected to discuss a new waste-to-energy plant in a special meeting on Tuesday that is separate from the regular meeting.

In February, the county's waste-to-energy facility in Doral caught fire and burned for days. It was later shut down. Originally, the plan was to build a new facility next to it, but that was scrapped after the fire.

At a meeting earlier this month, the commission considered building the facility with a trash incinerator off US 27 at the old Opa-locka West Airport. Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez supports building a new incinerator away from Doral.

In the end, after too many questions were raised about the plan, a vote on it was deferred.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam is opposed to building a new incinerator on the city's western border. He said it's less than a mile from homes in his city.

"This location is close to where hundreds of Miramar families reside. I question the data that led to the selection of the Opa-Locka West Airport. It lacks critical information on its potential impact on our residents' health, the Everglades' clean surface water, and necessary site studies like wind flow patterns," he said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Doral incinerator was known to have emitted pollutants associated with severe health risks such as cancer, respiratory problems, and reproductive health risks.

The Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives notes that burning trash impacts efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to air and water pollution. Many cities globally have begun adopting zero-waste policies as a more sustainable alternative.

"As the Mayor of Miramar, with the support of the City Commission, we are actively engaging with Miami-Dade County officials to reverse this decision. There are other feasible locations for such a facility. If the newer technologies indeed make these facilities safer, then why not consider areas like Coral Gables, Aventura, or Miami Beach? Our commitment to Miramar's safety and well-being remains paramount," said Messam.

If the commission decides to move ahead with the new area, it could be years before the new waste management site is built. In the meantime, the county's trash will continue to go to landfills.

Broward is also considering building a new trash incinerator. It would be about five miles away at the county's landfill, which is also on US 27.

"Both Broward and Dade have grown exponentially and we're going to have to deal with this issue," said Bermudez.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward recognize more recycling needs to be part of the long-term trash solution.

Broward says if residents could increase the current recycling rate of 31% to 75% there wouldn't be a need to build another incinerator.

Landfill space is getting scarce and some experts believe the methane gas generated at landfills accelerates global warming.