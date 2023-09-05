Miami-Dade commissioners take up controversial incinerator issue

Miami-Dade commissioners take up controversial new incinerator issue

BROWARD -- When Richard Ramcharitar and his wife moved to Southwest Ranches they thought they were leaving their health issues behind.

The couple says they both developed severe respiratory issues when they lived off State Road 7 near the Broward County incinerator.

"We had to leave otherwise our health was terminal," says Richard Ramcharitar.

"My wife and I were impacted by toxic emissions confirmed by testing at the Cleveland Clinic."

So, imagine how they felt when they learned that Broward is considering building a new trash incinerator a few miles from their home at the county landfill off US 27.

"I was dumbfounded."

We left to get away now it's on our border."

Not only there, but within five miles of the possible Broward location, Miami-Dade is looking at building another trash incinerator off US 27 at the old Opa-locka West Airport.

"It's step one, but an important step," says Miami-Dade Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez.

Bermudez supports building a new incinerator away from Doral where the county's waste-to-energy facility burned and was shut down earlier this year.

"Miami-Dade approved houses there when there was nothing there," he says.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade commissioners will consider the new incinerator proposal.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward recognize more recycling needs to be part of the long-term trash solution.

Broward says if residents could increase the current recycling rate of 31% to 75% there wouldn't be a need to build another incinerator.

"They need to get to zero waste and it has to start at home," says Ramcharitar.

It's estimated South Floridians generate 4.5 pounds of trash a day.

Landfill space is getting scarce and some experts believe the methane gas generated at landfills accelerates global warming.