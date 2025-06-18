South Florida woman says home left vulnerable for nearly 3 years after Citizens Insurance denied roof's storm damage claim

An elderly woman in Southwest Miami-Dade said her home has been left vulnerable for nearly three years after her insurance company denied coverage for roof damage caused by a storm. Now, her son is taking legal action to get her the help she needs.

Donovan Barker said his 86-year-old mother, Jean, who lives with dementia, has been living under a tarp since a storm caused significant roof damage. Nearly three years later, large portions of the roof remain underneath a tarp.

"When it rains really hard, the water hits the plastic," Barker said, pointing to a clear tarp stretched across parts of the home.

Inside, buckets line the floor to catch dripping water, and stains mark the wall.

"They go through the floor [and] start soaking up through the walls," he said. "The damage is evident."

Barker said he filed a property claim with Citizens Insurance, but after months with no resolution, he said the company offered a settlement of just $1,500.

"That can't fix anything," he said. "The roof at this point is not even reparable."

So, the family filed a lawsuit against Citizens.

According to the company, they received the original claim in July 2022 and denied it after inspecting the home. They were served with the lawsuit a year later, on June 14, 2023. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson said Citizens cannot comment further, as the case is now in litigation.

"I would like them to take full responsibility and replace it," Barker said.

He estimates the cost of a new roof will fall between $40,000 and $60,000, not including the damage inside the house.

"For it to be leaking like this in several different spots, especially in her room, it's definitely not wear and tear," he said.

Barker believes his mother is being taken advantage of because of her age and condition.

An insurance industry expert not connected to the case tells CBS News Miami that legal action is the appropriate next step following a denied claim — and it's a step many policyholders often take.