Emergency response intensified as 26,000-acre brush fire burns in Miami-Dade

Emergency crews ramped up their response Friday as a massive brush fire in South Miami-Dade County continued to spread, burning more than 26,000 acres in a week.

With much of the fire inaccessible to ground crews, officials deployed additional aerial support to combat the flames.

Air and ground reinforcements deployed

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava authorized increased air operations, adding five helicopters to conduct continuous water drops over burning brush south of Florida City.

"I am thankful for our heroic first responders who are working around the clock to contain the fires and ensure the safety of our residents and commuters on the road and to all state and local agencies for the close coordination on our response efforts," said Levine Cava.

State emergency managers also secured a plane loaded with fire-retardant chemicals borrowed from Tennessee to assist in containing the blaze.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck situation," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said. "I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to try to stay off the road if possible."

On the ground, crews faced challenges reaching fire-affected areas.

In response, officials dispatched smaller, more maneuverable vehicles capable of navigating narrow paths to help contain the fire.

Smoke disrupts travel, forces highway closures

Thick smoke from the fire created hazardous driving conditions on U.S. Highway 1, the only roadway connecting the Florida Keys to the mainland.

Earlier in the week, authorities temporarily shut down sections of the highway due to low visibility.

On Friday, a multi-vehicle crash near Mile Marker 121 further delayed traffic as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Angelina Shank-Cora, who was traveling to Key West with her family, said they were just seconds away from passing through the area before authorities blocked the road.

"Maybe two seconds before it was blocked off. We could have gone," she said. "But we had to do a bottle as well…"

Retired firefighter Stephanie Chin, caught in the gridlock, described the long wait.

"Oh, came to a dead stop out of nowhere before we even saw the smoke," she said.

Nick Rodriguez, a Key Largo resident, took a pragmatic approach to the delays.

"This is one of the joys of living on an island," he said. "If there's an accident, this happens. I usually keep a fishing pole in the back of my car. It is what it is."

The highway was eventually reopened after tow trucks removed damaged vehicles, but officials warned that continued firefighting efforts could lead to further closures if conditions worsen.

Officials monitor air quality, advise caution

While emergency officials stated that air quality remains within safe levels, firefighters advised those near the affected areas to limit exposure to smoke.

"It's spring break. We've got all kinds of people headed down the Keys," Levine Cava said. "We've got the regular commuters, the workforce that comes many times from the mainland to the Keys. We've got the residents coming and going. Oh yes. It's absolutely essential."

The fire remains active and emergency teams are expected to maintain aerial and ground operations until it is fully contained.