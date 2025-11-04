Residents evacuated, family loses everything after fire at Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex, officials say

A family has lost all of their belongings after their apartment caught fire early Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

According to MDFR, at about 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the fire at an apartment complex in the 800 block of NE 195th Street. When they arrived, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a fourth-floor apartment.

Residents were forced to evacuate as crews worked to put out the blaze.

"The flames were pretty intense," said one resident, Jim Morrison.

A spokesperson for MDFR said it was challenging to put out the fire, requiring a lot of manpower.

Officials told CBS Miami that the family who lived in the fourth-floor unit lost everything and that their Terrier pup named "Red" is missing.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.