Violent, multi-vehicle crash in Miami leaves at least 3 people injured, officials say

An investigation is underway in Miami after officials said a multi-vehicle crash has left at least three people injured.

Few details have been released, but officials said the incident was reported in the area of NW 7th Street and 31st Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said NW 7th Street was closed at the scene of the crash, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials said at least three people were injured. One of the victims was reported to be in stable condition but the conditions of the other two victims is currently unknown.

No other information was immediately available.