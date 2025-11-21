Warm, mostly sunny South Florida weekend ahead with low rain chances and early hints of the Thanksgiving forecast

South Florida is heading into a warm, mostly sunny and mainly dry weekend as high pressure keeps a stable weather pattern across the region, according to the CBS Miami NEXT Weather team.

Residents woke up Friday to a mix of temperatures, with milder low 70s along the coast and cooler 60s inland. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to mid-80s under plenty of sunshine.

Forecasters say high pressure will continue to dominate, providing dry, stable air and an east-northeasterly flow. Moisture levels remain below average, meaning only an isolated shower is possible through the weekend.

Beach conditions look favorable, with a low rip current risk along Atlantic beaches. The UV index is high, and there are no alerts or advisories for boaters over Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

No major changes are expected in the long range. High pressure stays locked in through the weekend and into next week. A weakening cold front will slide across the Florida peninsula late in the weekend, but it's forecast to fizzle early next week as another high-pressure system builds from the north.

South Florida Thanksgiving weather forecast

Some additional moisture may arrive early next week, bringing a few showers.

Morning temperatures will stay in the low 70s with afternoon highs in the low 80s through midweek. For Thanksgiving next Thursday, the NEXT Weather team is calling for spotty showers and highs in the low 80s.