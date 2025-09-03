Miami Beach votes to defend rainbow crosswalk, rename street Pride Street

The fight over Pride continues as Miami Beach city leaders passed several resolutions Wednesday regarding the rainbow crosswalk at 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the rainbow crosswalk is a distraction and a safety hazard. It is one of 400 locations across the state FDOT says must be removed.

At a commission meeting, Miami Beach leaders voted to keep the crosswalk and approved renaming the street Pride Street to make it more permanent.

Supporters speak out for visibility

"I want to advocate for this because visibility is very important for our community," said Nathalie Saladrigas, a rainbow crosswalk supporter who addressed commissioners at city hall.

Saladrigas said the issue goes beyond paint on the street.

"I remember always coming down here to celebrate Pride and see a bunch of gay flags everywhere. And there's a lot of events here, a lot of prideful people. Which is amazing. And seeing that there's like an eraser of our identity is very shameful," she said.

Commissioner Fernandez proposes additional actions

Letter to the FDOT Miami Beach, courtesy

The first action approved Wednesday morning directed the city manager to send a letter to FDOT opposing the removal.

Commissioner Alex Fernandez introduced two more items: preparing for a possible appeal, which passed, and renaming the street.

"If we don't succeed in the administrative hearing the next step that the state provides for this in the law is for there to be an appeal. And that's a very basic process that we're asking for," Fernandez said.

He also pushed for renaming 12th Street and Ocean Drive as Pride Street.

"Eventually if this crosswalk is gone, the community stays. The values of inclusivity will forever be embedded in Miami Beach. So yeah, we should reconsider renaming the street because it does not affect the safety or FDOT traffic manuals," Fernandez said.

Other cities also in dispute

Key West and Delray Beach are already moving through the administrative process with FDOT. Key West held its hearing Wednesday.