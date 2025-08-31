Watch CBS News
Miami Beach marchers protest state-ordered removal of rainbow crosswalks

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

Hundreds of people marched along Washington Avenue on Sunday in a protest against Florida's order to remove rainbow-painted crosswalks, a move critics say targets LGBTQ+ pride and local control.

The demonstration, called the "Forever Proud March," was organized by Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez and the Greater Miami LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Marchers carried rainbow flags and signs, chanting, "This is what democracy looks like" and "Pride rights are human rights."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who was at the protest, said the state's directive to strip away the crosswalks was arbitrary and harmful, arguing that the designs make intersections safer for pedestrians and serve as symbols of inclusion. She called the order "about erasing people's identity" and said it undermines local authority.

Protests spread beyond Miami Beach

The Miami Beach march followed a Saturday demonstration in Fort Lauderdale, where dozens lined the beach with signs reading "We will not be erased." Alfredo Olvera, president of the Dolphin Democrats, warned that removing the crosswalks could lead to broader rollbacks of LGBTQ+ visibility.

State transportation officials have said the colorful street art distracts drivers and poses safety risks.

Cities that fail to comply have been warned they could lose millions in funding.

Fort Lauderdale commissioners voted to appeal the order, joining Key West and Delray Beach in resisting the state's demand.

Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the action earlier this week, saying crosswalks and roads should be used only for their intended purposes.

