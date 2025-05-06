Watch CBS News
Miami Beach officer intentionally struck by motorcycle during traffic stop, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly striking a Miami Beach police officer with his motorcycle during a traffic stop and fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Armando Fogaca Valenteneto, 37, faces a felony charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer following the May 5 incident that left the officer hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Officer struck during routine traffic detail

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. while Officer G was conducting a traffic detail in full uniform in the 1100 block of 5th Street. The officer attempted to stop a gray motorcycle carrying two people for a traffic violation.

Initially, the motorcycle appeared to comply, but as the officer directed it to the shoulder, the driver allegedly turned the front wheel toward him and accelerated, striking the officer. Body-worn camera footage confirmed the account, police said.

The motorcycle fled westbound at high speed, ran a red light, and entered the MacArthur Causeway.

The officer, who suffered fractured ribs, abrasions and bruising, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Suspect and motorcycle later identified

While en route to the hospital, rescue personnel passed a crash scene tied to the same motorcycle. Officer G identified the vehicle, driver and passenger as those involved in the earlier hit-and-run.

Valenteneto was later interviewed post-Miranda and gave a statement that police said conflicted with body camera evidence.

His girlfriend and passenger, Valquiria da Silva, told investigators the two were late for a fitness class and believed the officer stopped them for speeding. She confirmed Valenteneto fled because he did not have a license.

The motorcycle, a 2015 silver Triumph, is registered to Da Silva. Based on video evidence, witness statements, and Officer G's identification, Valenteneto was arrested and remains in custody.

