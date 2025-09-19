Tourist claims he was burglarized while staying at Miami Beach hotel. Police say his story is one of several reported thefts

Another tourist has come forward, claiming he was the victim of a burglary while staying at the Hilton Cabana on Collins Avenue — a hotel already under scrutiny after several reported thefts.

Jackson Cook, a 71-year-old visitor from North Carolina, said his belongings were stolen on June 14 while he and his wife were at dinner. Cook told CBS News Miami he believes the intruder entered through the balcony of his sixth-floor room.

"They came in through the balcony... they hopped two or three balconies in broad daylight," Cook said.

The couple returned to find their safe open and valuables missing, including wallets, jewelry, and even their prescription medicine. A fraud alert from his credit card company tipped him off while still at dinner.

"Everything was gone... our wallet, jewelry, which was the most important thing to my wife, and also our medicine," Cook recalled. "It was a total nightmare. Your whole trip ruined."

Police say several cases have been reported at the hotel in recent months

Cook's story echoes that of Maritza Hernandez and Rolando Mazaret, a South Florida couple who reported being burglarized at the same hotel on Aug. 31. Miami Beach Police said at least six similar cases have been reported at the Hilton Cabana in recent months.

Police announced last week the arrest of two men accused of a string of hotel burglaries, including 27-year-old Christopher Celestine, who has been linked to at least five cases at the Hilton Cabana. Both suspects remain in custody.

Other guests staying at the hotel are expressing concern. Connor, a tourist visiting from Ireland, said he was shocked to hear about the burglaries.

"We have a balcony... so hopefully that doesn't happen to us," he said, adding, "I think they would run into a problem if they ran into the room."

Cook said he filed a report with Miami Beach Police and contacted Hilton's corporate office, but was referred back to the local property.

"Cabana Hilton contacted me and basically said it wasn't their fault," Cook said. "The security needs to be beefed up. Hilton corporate needs to get involved — they're carrying their name."

Cook estimates his losses at more than $6,200. Like Hernandez and Mazaret, he is seeking compensation for what he describes as a trip ruined by lax security.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Hilton corporate for comment and is awaiting a response. Miami Beach Police said at least one of the suspects arrested may be connected to dozens of burglaries.