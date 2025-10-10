Miami police arrest, charge brother of gunman in deadly Allapattah shooting

The brother of a man who died during an hours-long standoff with Miami police has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, authorities confirmed Friday.

Alan Henry Triana, 38, was taken into custody Thursday evening around 6 p.m. and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Jail records show he faces multiple charges, including harassing a witness in a capital felony case, tampering with evidence, possession of armor-piercing ammunition, improper exhibition of a firearm, and resisting an officer without violence.

Triana's bond was set at $2,500 for each of the lesser charges, while the most serious count — harassing a witness or victim in a capital felony — remains pending a bond hearing.

Alan Henry Triana Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami officers recovering after surgery

The charges stem from Thursday morning's violent encounter in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, where Alan Triana's brother, 27-year-old Mason Triana, was killed after shooting two police officers and barricading himself inside a home for several hours.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said the incident began shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert near Northwest 15th Avenue and 26th Street. A gun battle erupted shortly after, leaving two officers wounded — a male sergeant shot in the knee and a female officer hit in the ankle.

Both were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital for surgery. The female officer was released later that day, while the male sergeant remained hospitalized Friday and is expected to stay through the weekend.

Standoff ends with suspect dead

Tactical units surrounded the home as negotiations stretched for hours.

Morales said Mason Triana fired at officers using a high-caliber rifle before being found dead inside. Authorities have not said whether he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or return fire.

Family members were brought to the scene in an effort to persuade him to surrender, sources told CBS News Miami. A second person was detained at the scene — now confirmed to be Alan Triana — whose arrest followed later that day.

The case remains under investigation.