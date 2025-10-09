Two Miami officers hospitalized after Allapattah standoff; suspect dead Two Miami police officers are recovering in the hospital after being shot Thursday morning during a standoff in Allapattah. The suspect was killed after barricading himself inside a home. The officers — a male sergeant and a female officer — were shot in the ankle and knee, respectively. Both are longtime members of the department and are expected to undergo surgery. Police said they were in good spirits despite their injuries.