Two Miami officers shot in Miami neighborhood, police searching for suspect

Two Miami police officers were shot Thursday morning while responding to a ShotSpotter alert, prompting a large police perimeter near NW 17th Avenue and 26th Street, near Allapattah.

Both officers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to police. They're facing non-life-threatening injuries, sources told CBS News Miami.

Sources also told CBS News Miami a suspect may be barricaded inside a home and armed with a high-powered rifle.

The Miami Police Department said officers established the perimeter as part of an active investigation.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area until it's declared safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.