Travelers face canceled flights after deadly Miami International Airport crash

Two of the four runways reopened Sunday night at Miami International Airport after an Amazon cargo plane crashed, killing at least five people and causing a total ground stop for several hours.

Long lines wrapped through the airport on Sunday night as the crash investigation continued on the tarmac.

"I'm flying out of Orlando Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. That's the best bet," one traveler named Joe said.

All runways and taxiways at MIA were closed for several hours, causing widespread travel delays.

Are Miami International Airport flights delayed?

Countless passengers told CBS News Miami they couldn't find another flight until at least Tuesday.

"They delayed it like three times and then eventually just canceled it, so our alternative is not leaving until Tuesday," said Marah Edwardo, who is traveling to North Carolina.

Airport employees handed out bottles of water as passengers waited in long lines to rebook their flights.

"I was booked on United first, and it got canceled and I rebooked it immediately with American... stand in this line for some time, and now my second flight is canceled," said Polina Radchenkova.

Miami International Airport flight cancellations continue

Cancelations continued well into Sunday night.

"Our bags are being checked, but the flights aren't 100% guaranteed," said Hayley Mitchell, who is traveling to Toronto.

Many were shocked and saddened to hear that five lives were lost in the crash.

"Get a hotel if we have to and be thankful to God that we weren't involved in the crash and pray for the families that were involved," said Juanita.

"That's horrible, I'm sorry, that's terrible, I hope it never happens again, and they learn from their mistake," said Radchenkova.