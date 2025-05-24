Messi's late free kick goal sparks Inter Miami to rally for a 3-3 tie against Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi got a rise out of the crowd when he scored on a free kick late in the second half to pull Inter Miami within one and Telasco Segovia tied the game in the final minutes, helping Inter Miami rally from a two-goal deficit to tie the Philadelphia Union 3-3 on Saturday night.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion, scored a crucial goal in his first game since he challenged Inter Miami during a rare television interview to stick together after a loss against Orlando.

They stuck together down the stretch to stun the Union.

Messi finally solved 19-year-old Union goalie Andrew Rick late in front of a packed house that came to watch one of soccer's greats — and also to root on a Union team that came minutes away from its 11th win of the season.

Quinn Sullivan scored the first goal and Tai Baribo added two more for the Union. Tadeo Allende scored in the second half to make it 2-1 for Inter Miami.

Messi buried a free kick late in the game that made it 3-2 and seemed like it could spark Inter Miami out of its funk. Segovia took care of the rest.

Messi brought out his share of fans in his second career MLS visit to Subaru Park, though the Messi Mania from his 2023 visit was tamped down to Messi Mildness this time. The pregame scene outside the stadium saw fans in every beer, hot dog, bathroom line, in Messi jerseys and T-shirts, ready to root on the World Cup champion from Argentina.

Unlike his first visit, when tickets soared past $1,000 on the secondary market and season-ticket holders gleefully sold their tickets to make money, good seats Saturday were still available on the secondary market for less than $100 a pop moments before kickoff.

Messi missed the trip to Chester last season because of international games with Argentina at Copa America.

Messi, who turns 38 in June, received a mix of cheers and boos in his return when he was introduced, yet the result was the same.

Messi's team set an MLS record for best regular-season mark a year ago, going 22-4-8 — finishing with the most points and top winning percentage in league history. The four regular-season losses tied a league mark for the fewest in a season.

But this season looks nothing like last season.

"We're coming off a period of bad results," Messi told Apple TV. "But we have to keep working and think about what's next. With three or four games left in May, we (have to) finish the best possible way to be able to face the Club World Cup."

That tournament starts June 14. It's the next big event on Inter Miami's calendar — and some games will be played down the road at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Eagles star cornerback Cooper DeJean — who became the first player in Super Bowl history to intercept a pass or score a touchdown on his birthday — struck the ceremonial pregame drum to get the festivities started.

Sullivan and Baribo took it from there, each scoring first-half goals against Miami's Oscar Ustari to keep the good times rolling for the hottest team in MLS.

Because of Messi, they wouldn't last.