Messi expected to see more minutes Tuesday night vs. Atlanta United

MIAMI - Lionel Messi's US story continues to be written Tuesday night as Inter Miami faces Atlanta United in the team's second game of the Leagues Cup.

Messi's debut last Friday ended with a magical free-kick goal that gave his team a 2-1 victory over Mexico's Cruz Azul in the 94th minute.

The Leagues Cup is a tournament that pits teams from the US and Mexico and consists of 15 groups of 3 teams each. The first two from each zone access the round of 16, where they are joined by Pachuca and LAFC, already classified as champions of the Liga MX and MLS, respectively.

Inter's coach Gerardo Martino said Messi would play more minutes than he did against Cruz Azul and that he will be the team's captain, same goes for Sergio Busquets, who could also play from the start.

Miami just needs a victory or a tie to get into the round of 16. For its part, Atlanta United, led by Gonzalo Pineda, will play its first match in this competition and would include Thiago Almada, another world champion with the Argentine National Team in Qatar 2022.

The match will have a special flavor for Martino, who coached Atlanta United to an MLS championship in the 2018 season.

The match will be played at 7:30 p.m. at DRV PKN Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale.

The game can only be seen through the Apple TV, when purchasing the MLS Season Pass.

