Lionel Messi arrives in South Florida, Inter Miami targeting July 21 for debut

MIAMI - Argentine superstar and new striker for Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi arrived Tuesday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

CBS News Miami cameras captured the star getting off a plane along with his wife and children.

They quickly made their way to an awaiting black van, that had been waiting a short distance from the plane.

Inter Miami twitted for fans to get ready for a major unveiling on July 16th. It is expected for Messi to be presented to fans at DRV PNK Stadium during this unveiling.

Save The Date 📅⚽



Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium! Tickets will be FREE for Season Ticket Members, while limited tickets may become available for purchase at a later date.



Make sure to stay tuned to our social channels for details… pic.twitter.com/lC5bm9OrfK — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 11, 2023

Team officials said the event would include "exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more."

Inter Miami is also targeting a July 21 debut match for Messi.

Some tickets for the July 21 Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul are on the secondary markets for more than $10,000 apiece, clearly in anticipation of it being Messi's debut with the club.

The superstar shocked the world when he announced that he would be joining MLS.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner - the trophy given annually to the world's best player - decided to make his move to MLS after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi, who just turned 36, filled the only significant unchecked box on his resume back in December by leading Argentina to the World Cup title.

He is expected to make between $50 million and $60 million annually with Inter Miami, the club confirmed.

Messi was in Argentina recently, where he played a couple of friendly matches - farewell celebrity games to honor former Argentina teammates Juan Roman Riquelme in Buenos Aires and Maxi Rodriguez in Messi's hometown of Rosario - and had been vacationing in advance of his arrival in South Florida.





