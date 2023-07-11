Lionel Messi arrives in South Florida, Inter Miami targeting July 21 for debut
MIAMI - Argentine superstar and new striker for Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi arrived Tuesday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.
CBS News Miami cameras captured the star getting off a plane along with his wife and children.
They quickly made their way to an awaiting black van, that had been waiting a short distance from the plane.
Inter Miami twitted for fans to get ready for a major unveiling on July 16th. It is expected for Messi to be presented to fans at DRV PNK Stadium during this unveiling.
Team officials said the event would include "exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more."
Inter Miami is also targeting a July 21 debut match for Messi.
Some tickets for the July 21 Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul are on the secondary markets for more than $10,000 apiece, clearly in anticipation of it being Messi's debut with the club.
The superstar shocked the world when he announced that he would be joining MLS.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner - the trophy given annually to the world's best player - decided to make his move to MLS after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi, who just turned 36, filled the only significant unchecked box on his resume back in December by leading Argentina to the World Cup title.
He is expected to make between $50 million and $60 million annually with Inter Miami, the club confirmed.
Messi was in Argentina recently, where he played a couple of friendly matches - farewell celebrity games to honor former Argentina teammates Juan Roman Riquelme in Buenos Aires and Maxi Rodriguez in Messi's hometown of Rosario - and had been vacationing in advance of his arrival in South Florida.
for more features.