2 men found dead in northwest Miami-Dade Walgreens parking lot, police say

By
Julia Falcon
Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies are investigating a scene where two men were found dead, authorities say. 

MDSO said that around 2 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 7 Avenue NW 95 Street.

When deputies arrived to the scene, a Walgreens parking lot, there were two men, one inside a vehicle and one lying on the ground. Both men had gunshot wounds and were dead at the scene, MDSO said.

MDSO said there are no suspects in custody, nor are they looking for any.

