Memorial service honors fallen Miami Beach police officer David Cajuso at Hard Rock Stadium

A memorial service to honor a fallen Miami Beach police officer is being held this Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Officer David Cajuso, 33, died after crashing his patrol motorcycle on Oct. 28 at I-75 and Gratigny Parkway, near Hialeah Gardens.

Authorities said no other vehicle was involved, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol, the lead agency on the case, has reported no new developments.

David Cajuso remembered as "decorated hero"

Following the tragic incident, dozens of officers from several South Florida law enforcement agencies gathered to show their support for Cajuso's family and his department.

Those who knew him said Cajuso was a gentle giant with a great sense of humor — a humble man, loved like a brother by many of his fellow officers — and passionate about serving his community.

During a press conference outside the hospital where Cajuso died, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones called him a "decorated hero" who had been with the department for 10 years. He asked for prayers for Cajuso's wife and three young children, aged 2, 3, and 5.

Funeral arrangements

Cajuso's funeral will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12. A procession will precede the ceremony, which will depart from Vista Memorial Gardens funeral home at about 8:30 a.m., traveling to Miami Beach Police Headquarters and ending at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Beach PD said the service at Hard Rock Stadium is open to the public. Guests are asked to park at Gate 11 and enter through the Southwest Entrance. Doors open at 9 a.m.