Memorial service set for BSO battalion chief killed in last month's helicopter crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - The men and women of the Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue will honor the life of Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson on Thursday.

Jackson died last month when a sheriff's helicopter he was in crashed into an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. The crash also took the life of Lurean Wheaten, 65, who was inside an apartment in the building, and injured four people, including two BSO crew members, the pilot Daron Roche and Firefighter Paramedic Michael Chaguaseda.

The sheriff's office said the Fire Rescue helicopter had an engine fire and failure in a left engine and plummeted into the apartment building, about half a mile away from the Pompano Beach Air Park.

Jackson's memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Faith Center in Sunrise.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., a hearse carrying his body will lead a procession from the L.C. Poiter Funeral Home in Pompano Beach to the Faith Center.

Jackson's father, Oliver, said his son was a tremendous young man, family oriented, and loved his work helping others.