Report: Crashed BSO helicopter should have been replaced by 2022

MIAMI - A 2017 report done by Law Enforcement Aviation Consultants found that the EC135T1 helicopter that crashed into a Pompano Beach apartment complex should've been replaced by 2022.

The report done on behalf of Airborne Law Enforcement Association for the Broward Sheriff's Office, details the engine and transmission was overhauled roughly six years ago.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones spoke to Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher Wednesday, who said the fatal crash that claimed the life of BSO Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson and 65-year-old Lurean Wheaten was a huge tragedy for the county. Fisher said it's time to replace the downed chopper and revealed that it's set to be discussed at the county's September budget meeting.

Sheriff Gregory Tony has been insistent for months that the helicopters in use by the department needed replacement. He's asking for six which could cost up to $70 million. However, in the immediate future, he's requesting two.

"The time has to be now. We can't wait another day, another month, there's no more dialogue," said Tony Tuesday in a press conference.

Three BSO helicopters are grounded and are being inspected. A timeline for when they'll be back in operation is currently unclear. Mutual aid from Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties is standing in the gap while the fleet is out of service.

Mayor Fisher says it's up to the board as to how the county spends money. He called it a team effort. At this time, he stated one replacement chopper is on the table. "We need to look at the law enforcement helicopters too that's aging. We have to look at a plan that necessitates the replacement of the aircraft," he said.

In a department video, Sheriff Tony is seen discussing a new model helicopter, the EC145, citing it more efficient than the models they have on hand.