Will Tropical Storm Melissa impact South Florida? See its projected path.

Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Caribbean, making it the 13th named storm in the Atlantic this year, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center announced Tuesday morning.

The NEXT Weather team at CBS Miami said no direct impacts are expected to South Florida at this time, but the team will continue to monitor and provide regular updates throughout the week. As of now, the storm is not projected to hit any parts of mainland U.S.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with forecast models regarding Melissa's path and timeline, mostly when it takes a turn to the north. The American forecast model shows a quicker turn to the north into either Hispaniola, Jamaica, or Cuba over the weekend. The European forecast model shows further movement to the west before turning north.

Melissa is forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday morning.

Where is Melissa?

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm is producing winds up to 50 mph as it remains in the Caribbean, NHC said. It's about 300 miles south of Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, traveling west at about 14 mph.

Watches and warnings

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for a portion of Haiti, the southern peninsula from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince, according to the NHC.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica.

The NHC said hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Haiti beginning Thursday, Oct. 23. Tropical storm conditions could begin in Jamaica on Thursday or Friday.

What are the impacts?

Melissa is expected to bring heavy rainfall, at least 5 to 10 inches, to Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Friday, Oct. 24. There may be areas with significant flash flooding, and mudslides cannot be ruled out.

Over Aruba, Puerto Rico and Jamaica, at least 1 to 3 inches of rainfall are expected through Friday, along with flash flooding.

The NHC said swell from Melissa will spread to Hispaniola, Jamaica, and eastern Cuba during the next couple of

days.