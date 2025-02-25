Mega-job fair in Sunrise this week. Here's what you need to know if you plan to go.

Hiring managers and recruiters from more than 100 companies will be looking to fill thousands of positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise next week.The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The event will take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m. Parking is free.

Among the companies looking to fill positions are Kelly Education, Franklin Academy Charter Schools, Broward County Public Schools, Broward Transit, Sunrise Police Department, Sherwin Williams, OneBlood, Florida Panthers, New York Life Insurance, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Richard and Rice Construction, National Medicare Group, Riverside Hotel and Coca Cola Beverage of Florida.

Open positions range from entry-level to management. Positions include police officers, security, food service, teachers, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, teacher assistants, insurance agents and account executives.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

People are encouraged to pre-register. By registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice