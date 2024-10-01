Meet CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee American Heritage RB Byron Louis

CBS News Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida. This week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee goes to American Heritage running back Byron Louis, whose passion began at a young age.

"Me and football go a long way," Louis said. "I've been playing football since I was 6."

Louis is a dynamic running back for American heritage.

Last season carried 169 times for more than 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns.

"I actually played wide receiver growing up but when I was 12, I made the decision that I got tired of waiting for the ball," Louis said. "Every time I touched it, I scored so I just figured if I play running back I can get it quicker, score faster and help my team win."

Outside of football, he likes to give back to the community by helping out at summer camps. And while doing so, he found a new hobby.

"Very big in bowling right now," Louis said. "I love to bowl so whenever I have free time I try to bowl. I try to bowl a lot of strikes now. I believe my highest game is 220, I'm trying to improve and get better."

It's not just his presence on the field that's impressive, it's off the field too. He created his own foundation, B Lou, to be a role model to the younger athletes around him.

"This summer at my old little league football park, I had a football drive and I gave away book bags to 6 and under and 7 and under," Louis said. "And moving forward as I continue to grow, I wanna be able to give book bags back to all of the kids."

Louis said as he continues to grow in his career in both Division I college and the ultimate goal of the NFL, he's excited to continue giving back.

"Once you become a role model you always wanna find different ways to give back and support the community the best way you can," he said.

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com.