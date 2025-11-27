Meals on Wheels South Florida brings Thanksgiving meals to those who need it most

On this Thanksgiving Day, many in the South Florida community are giving themselves to others who might be spending this day alone.

Toni Thornton, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, delivered hot Thanksgiving meals to those who need it most.

Junette Thomas is one of more than 300 Broward County seniors receiving the special delivery.

"Having this meal is a real blessing, not in disguise. It's a big blessing, honestly, for me," said Thomas.

Meals on Wheels South Florida provides meals and friendly visits to seniors on a weekly basis. But for Thomas, the Thanksgiving visit is extra special.

"What does Thanksgiving mean to you? A whole lot, I have a lot to give thanks for," said Thomas.

Not only is this retired nurse, mother of five and grandmother grateful for this Thanksgiving meal, she is also grateful for the special bond she has created with Thornton.

"We just laugh together, we share stories. We speak about God, our families, everything," said Thomas.

And Thornton feels the same way about her. She said she is grateful and blessed to be able to give of herself and time to others.

"I do it because it actually brings me pleasure. It makes me feel so good that I can come out here and I can do this. I'm a senior, so one day, someone may have to do this for me," said Thornton.

If you would like to donate or be a volunteer with Meals on Wheels South Florida, you can log onto their website.