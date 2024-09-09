MDPD releases bodycam video of Tyreek Hill detainment

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department released bodycam video of the detainment of Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday afternoon.

Hill was detained by Miami-Dade police Sunday morning, hours before the team's home opener at Hard Rock Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The president of South Florida's police union said Hill was handcuffed and placed face down on the ground during a traffic stop because he was not "immediately cooperative" with officers, but Hill said he was respectful throughout the interaction.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said Hill was "redirected" to the ground after refusing to sit when he was briefly detained outside the Dolphins' home stadium in an incident that resulted in one officer being immediately placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation.

Julius B. Collins, Hill's attorney, said the receiver's legal team is exploring all legal options and called the officers' actions "excessive."

Passing fans and some teammates saw Hill in handcuffs on the side of the road with at least three officers around him following the stop that quickly went viral just hours before the Dolphins kicked off their season Sunday.

"I wasn't disrespectful because my mom didn't raise me that way," Hill said. "Didn't cuss. Didn't do none of that. So like I said, I'm still trying to figure it out, man."

Collins, in a statement released Monday afternoon, said the traffic stop escalated when Hill gave officers his license and rolled his window back up.

"One of the officers then knocked on Mr. Hill's driver side window and advised Mr. Hill to keep his window rolled down otherwise he was going to get him out of the car," Collins said, adding that Hill rolled his window down each time he was asked to.

In his statement released earlier Sunday, Stahl said officers followed policy in handcuffing Hill.

"At no time was he ever under arrest," Stahl said. "He was briefly detained for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger.

"Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on the scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs. Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground. Once the situation was sorted out within a few minutes, Mr. Hill was issued two traffic citations and was free to leave."

Miami-Dade police still aren't saying what infraction Hill was cited with - he said they told him he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving - but they have confirmed that Hill's teammate Calais Campbell, who was also briefly detained, wasn't cited. The officer who detained Hill has been placed on administrative duty, pending the findings of the internal investigation, which is normal procedure.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said she requested an "immediate review" of the details surrounding the incident.

"I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is being conducted," according to the statement.

Daniels wrote that she is committed to "transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers."

A senior law enforcement source told CBS News Miami that Hill, a five-time All-Pro wide receiver, was stopped for reckless driving.