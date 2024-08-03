Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill agrees to restructured contract with $65 million guaranteed

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes a drink during the NFL football team's training camp Monday, July 29, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

Tyreek Hill is the latest wide receiver to get more money.

The five-time All-Pro and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract Saturday worth $90 million with $65 million guaranteed, his agent told The Associated Press.

The deal negotiated by Drew and Jason Rosenhaus raises Hill's four-year total of fully guaranteed money to $106.5 million. It's the most guaranteed money added to a contract without adding extra years.

Hill did not participate in Saturday's team workout or speak with reporters but posted "I'm here to stay" on his social media platform.

The 30-year-old Hill caught 119 passes for a league-leading 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Hill has reached 1,700 receiving yards in the first two seasons since Miami acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Friday, Hill was selected the league's best player in a vote by active players in the NFL Network's annual breakdown. Hill is the first receiver voted as top player in the 14-year survey.

"I may be biased but it's such an honor to having all your peers recognize what type of player you are," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "There are a lot of really good players so it's a tremendous honor but it's also not a surprise."

The Dolphins restructured Hill's contract a week after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year extension that will pay him an average of $53 million annually beginning next year.

Justin Jefferson ($140 million), A.J. Brown ($96 million), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($120 million) and Jaylen Waddle ($84.75 million) also received mega-contracts this year.

