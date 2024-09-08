Watch CBS News
Dolphins Tyreek Hill briefly detained by police near Hard Rock Stadium

By John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS - Miami Dolphins' five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police hours before the team's home opener at Hard Rock Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Hill was pulled over for a traffic violation. 

 In a video posted to X, Hill was seen in handcuffs outside of his home stadium. Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he will suit up and play in Sunday's game, according ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

