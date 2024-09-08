Dolphins Tyreek Hill briefly detained by police near Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS - Miami Dolphins' five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police hours before the team's home opener at Hard Rock Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Hill was pulled over for a traffic violation.

This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely… — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 8, 2024

In a video posted to X, Hill was seen in handcuffs outside of his home stadium. Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he will suit up and play in Sunday's game, according ESPN's Adam Schefter.