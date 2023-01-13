Watch CBS News
Man's body pulled from Lauderhill canal

MIAMI - Lauderhill police detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was pulled from a canal on Friday afternoon.

It happened in a canal behind the Lauderhill Mall in the 1200 block of NW 43rd Avenue.

Police say they got the call about an unresponsive man in the water at around 2 p.m. When units got there, they pulled the man's body and he was declared dead on the scene.   

Investigators were at the scene along with fire-rescue units. 

Authorities say a death investigation has begun. 

No other details were made available. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

