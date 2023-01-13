Man's body pulled from Lauderhill canal
MIAMI - Lauderhill police detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was pulled from a canal on Friday afternoon.
It happened in a canal behind the Lauderhill Mall in the 1200 block of NW 43rd Avenue.
Police say they got the call about an unresponsive man in the water at around 2 p.m. When units got there, they pulled the man's body and he was declared dead on the scene.
Investigators were at the scene along with fire-rescue units.
Authorities say a death investigation has begun.
No other details were made available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.