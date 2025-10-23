Watch CBS News
BSO arrests suspect wanted for sucker punching man with service dog at Lauderdale Lakes Aldi, faces felony charge

A man who was wanted after allegedly "sucker punching" a man on Oct. 11 at a Lauderdale Lakes Aldi store was arrested nearly two weeks later, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The man, Dandrea Johnson, was arrested on Oct. 22 and was charged with felony battery with great felony harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement.

BSO detectives said tips from media coverage of the incident led them to arrest Johnson. 

Confrontation caught on Aldi surveillance video

According to investigators, surveillance video showed the suspect, Johnson, arguing with the victim inside the store. The victim, who had a service dog with him, appeared to have exchanged words with the man about the animal.

Moments later, the video captured the victim walking out of the store with his dog. The suspect then "sucker punched" him, BSO said. The blow caused the victim to fall backward, striking his head and suffering critical injuries.

According to the victim's family, the man had to be put in a coma due to his injuries. It is not clear what his condition is as of Oct. 23.

