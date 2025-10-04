Crash in parking lot of Lauderdale Lakes shopping complex ends with man getting shot in chest, video shows

A crash at a Lauderdale Lakes parking lot on Saturday came to an end with one of the drivers opening fire on the other, surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami shows.

The shooting happened near the Lion Plaza shopping complex on 3411 W. Oakland Park Blvd. When CBS News Miami's crew arrived at the scene, they saw Broward Sheriff's Office deputies having the entire parking lot blocked off, where their investigation seemed to be focused on a silver car parked in the middle.

According to the video CBS News Miami obtained, the silver sedan belonged to the man who was shot. Broward County Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that the sedan driver was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert with a gunshot wound to the chest.

At this time, it remains unclear where the shooter is as CBS News Miami continues to wait for BSO to release additional information.

A fender bender takes a violent turn

In the video, the sedan is driving through the Lion Plaza's parking lot as a gray SUV begins to pull out of a parking spot. The sedan stops and then goes into reverse at full speed, backing into the SUV. Seconds later, two men get out of both vehicles and begin talking to each other while looking at their cars.

At one point, the SUV driver gets back into his car, reaches down and pulls out a gun, shooting the sedan driver.

The SUV driver then gets out of his vehicle, walking around it with the gun in his hand. Meanwhile, the sedan driver runs into a nearby store, holding his chest as the SUV driver walks calmly behind him before turning around and getting back into his car and driving away.

Patrons say similar incidents keep happening at the plaza

Maline Charles, who was in the shopping plaza when it happened, told CBS News Miami that she fears that incidents like this are happening more often.

"[It] actually almost happened to me not even a week ago," she said. "I was coming out [and] a white truck almost hit me and then you don't honk like what are you doing, and he jumped out of the car. Luckily, I was able to get his tag and I did turn it over to BSO."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.