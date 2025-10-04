Police standoff underway in Fort Lauderdale related to Lauderdale Lakes crash and shooting, deputies say

A police standoff is underway outside a Fort Lauderdale home on Saturday night, where investigators say is connected to an earlier shooting in a Lauderdale Lakes parking lot.

Hours before the standoff, surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami recorded the violent encounter outside a shopping complex.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies began investigating the possible barricaded suspect near Northwest 2nd Street and 27th Avenue, just 10 minutes away from where the earlier shooting at the Lion Plaza shopping complex happened.

Deputies have been at the scene for hours, confirming to CBS News Miami that the two incidents are related.

A parking lot crash ends with a man shot in the chest

Just before 3 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received reports of a shooting near the Lion Plaza shopping center on 3411 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderdale Lakes, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives with BSO's Violent Crimes Unit were notified and responded to the scene, which they are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.