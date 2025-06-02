Man burned in Fort Lauderdale boat fire on Memorial Day weekend has died, loved ones say

A man who was severely burned in a boat explosion over the Memorial Day weekend in Fort Lauderdale has died, according to loved ones.

Joshua Fifi, 28, suffered third-degree burns over 70% of his body. The father of four spent four days in the hospital before his death. The announcement was made in a "GoFundMe" fundraiser.

Fifi was one of 14 people onboard the aboard a 39-foot Sea Ray boat that caught fire after Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said fuel vapors somehow ignited. The source of the vapors has not yet been determined. Eleven were hospitalized, including two children. Ten patients, including the boys, were taken to the burn unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Grandmother worried for her grandsons

Sylvia Rivera spoke with CBS News Miami about her 5-year-old and 7-year-old grandsons, who remain in serious condition.

Rivera said the 7-year-old has burns over 80% of his body, while the 5-year-old has burns over 40%.

The boys' mother, Cassandra Rivera, posted a message on Facebook thanking people for their prayers. She said there is a "long road of recovery" ahead and she is facing multiple surgeries.