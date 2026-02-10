Man hit, killed by construction vehicle at Homestead home

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said a man was hit and killed by construction equipment at a home in Homestead late Tuesday morning.

According to the MDSO, deputies and first responders raced to a home located in the area of Southwest 322nd Street and Southwest 205th Avenue around 10 a.m. after getting word that someone had been hit by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, the MDSO said that they found a man who was injured, and he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The preliminary information showed that the man was hit and killed by a construction vehicle.

MDSO Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation, and no other details were released.