Man arrested after woman found dead on popular South Florida beach

Hollywood police have identified the woman found dead on Hollywood Beach at the end of December, and a man has been arrested in connection to her death, police said.

According to Hollywood police, officers responded to the area of Cleveland Street and the sand on Hollywood Beach to investigate reports of a woman's body on Dec. 26.

When officers and Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived, they found the woman's body and pronounced her dead at the scene.

She was identified as 56-year-old Heather Asendorf, and foul play was suspected in her death.

Brandon McCray. Broward Sheriff's Office

Hollywood police said that on Dec. 30, with the assistance from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the suspect, Brandon McCray, was arrested at 1214 North 17th Court in Hollywood.

McCray was charged with two counts of sexual battery, kidnapping, battery and battery by strangulation.

Hollywood police said that the investigation remains active, and there is no threat to the community.

The Hollywood Police Department Detective Bureau is also requesting assistance from the community in the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4636 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.