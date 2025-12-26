Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation underway on South Florida beach after body found on sand, police say

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway on Hollywood Beach after police say a body was found on the sand early Friday morning.

Few details were released by police, but they told CBS News Miami that they responded to reports of a possible deceased person near Cleveland Street and the sand just after 7 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and said they found a person dead on the sand.

Hollywood police detectives are currently at the scene and are investigating.

No other information was released.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue