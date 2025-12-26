Death investigation underway on South Florida beach after body found on sand, police say
An investigation is underway on Hollywood Beach after police say a body was found on the sand early Friday morning.
Few details were released by police, but they told CBS News Miami that they responded to reports of a possible deceased person near Cleveland Street and the sand just after 7 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and said they found a person dead on the sand.
Hollywood police detectives are currently at the scene and are investigating.
No other information was released.