Fake immigration lawyer arrested in Hialeah after couple complains over asylum case, police say

A 49-year-old man was arrested for falsely portraying himself as an immigration lawyer following an undercover sting operation in Hialeah, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the investigation into Rafael Moreno began after he had a meeting with a victim in March 2025, which she said left her questioning his status as a professional practicing lawyer.

First "lawyer" – client meeting

On March 9, a woman traveled from Alabama, where she lives, to meet with Moreno in South Florida after a man in a grocery store sold her Moreno's business card, claiming Moreno was a licensed immigration lawyer and would help her and her husband with asylum applications, the arrest affidavit said.

When the woman arrived at Moreno's office in the 1600 block of Palm Avenue, in Hialeah, Moreno allegedly represented himself as an attorney and offered her legal services for a fee of $170. The woman told authorities that Moreno also prepared and notarized her husband's immigration documents without her husband being there, which made her suspicious of Moreno.

After preparing the documents for the victim and her husband, Moreno allegedly told her to return in September 2025 with an additional $450 to continue the process of asylum, the affidavit stated.

Undercover sting leads to arrest

On April 7, the victim filed a report with the Hialeah Police Department after sharing her concerns about Moreno's status as a practicing lawyer.

The Hialeah Police Department said during the investigation, the Florida Bar was contacted, and they revealed Moreno didn't possess an active Florida license to practice law. Further, a permanent injunction was issued by the Florida Supreme Court on Dec. 16, 2024, prohibiting Moreno from "engaging in the unlicensed practice of law."

Police said an undercover detective went to Moreno's business on April 16, where the detective was "offered full legal assistance on an asylum claim."

Hialeah Police Department

Police said Moreno prepared the undercover detective's documents for $100, and again, said he was an attorney with 15 years of experience and pointed to multiple diplomas on his wall.

Officers arrested Moreno on April 22 on two felony charges: law/practice without a license and notary commission/unlawful use.