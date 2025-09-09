Watch CBS News
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot multiple times in Miami Gardens, police say

A man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.

According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of NW 191 Street after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and the victim, who has not been identified, was transported by Air Rescue to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

