Man accused of stabbing teen "multiple times" at Miami International Airport is denied bond

MIAMI - A man accused of stabbing a teen "multiple times" at Miami International Airport on Saturday night, and almost throwing her over a balcony, in an unprovoked attack appeared in Miami bond court on Monday.

Alexander Love, 29, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted murder. A judge denied him bond on both counts and ordered him not to contact the 17-year-old directly, indirectly or on social media. Love was also ordered to stay away from the airport.

According to police, Love and the teen were on the fourth floor of Terminal J when he suddenly "attacked her by stabbing her multiple times and attempted to throw her over the railing."

The teen was sitting on the floor eating when she was stabbed 18 times in her arms, shoulders, neck, face and legs, according to Love's arrest report.

She was able to escape and ran downstairs to the third floor, which is where officers found her. Love, who remained on the fourth floor, was taken into custody. Police said a knife was recovered.

According to the arrest report, "Video CCTV footage of the incident was reviewed and depicts the defendants lying in wait in the prone position looking towards the direction of the victim, prior to removing the butcher knife from his backpack and attacking the victim."

A video shared with CBS News Miami showed the teen sitting down in the waiting area of the airport's terminal and bleeding. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

A witness told CBS News Miami that several flights were arriving when the attack happened, and people either tried to help the teen or ran away from the terminal. They said they were shocked that it happened in such a congested part of the airport.

Court records show Love was arrested last year in Miami-Dade on several misdemeanor offenses.