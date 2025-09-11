Man accused of holding Uber driver at gunpoint and threatening Miami parkgoers, police say

Man accused of holding Uber driver at gunpoint and threatening Miami parkgoers

Man accused of holding Uber driver at gunpoint and threatening Miami parkgoers

Man accused of holding Uber driver at gunpoint and threatening Miami parkgoers

A California man with prior felony convictions is facing multiple charges after police said he held an Uber driver at gunpoint and later pointed a firearm at people in a Downtown Miami park.

Brent Williams, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. at Maurice A. Ferré Park on Biscayne Boulevard.

According to an arrest report, Williams pointed a gun at people in the park and told one woman she was "going to die." Another witness told police they heard a gunshot. Williams was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and gun possession.

Police said Williams is a two-time convicted felon from the Golden State. The firearm he carried was reported stolen out of Miami Gardens in July 2022.

Alleged armed Uber attack

Just hours before the park incident, Williams allegedly threatened an Uber driver with a gun.

Police said he entered the vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Ocean Drive, pointed a gun at the driver's head and ordered him to keep driving.

At one point, Williams allegedly fired a shot at another passing car before fleeing on Northwest 80th Terrace, according to court documents.

The Uber driver told police he was so terrified for his life that he thought about crashing his car into something just to force Williams out.

Later that morning, investigators could be seen dusting the vehicle for prints. Williams now faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm from a vehicle related to that incident.

Additional charges

Court records show Williams is also facing two counts of criminal mischief for separate incidents. He is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) and is expected to appear in bond court Friday.