Man accused of attacking mother, worker at Pembroke Pines home denied bond

Bond denied for man accused of attacking mother, worker with machete at South Florida home

Bond denied for man accused of attacking mother, worker with machete at South Florida home

Bond denied for man accused of attacking mother, worker with machete at South Florida home

A man accused of attacking his mother and another man with a machete at a Pembroke Pines home on Monday, according to police, was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Darrell Roberts, who is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, was also ordered to have no contact with his mother or the other man, not to return to the home and have no access to any firearm.

Roberts, 38, was taken into custody after officers responded to multiple 911 calls about an armed suspect in the Encantada residential community near Southwest 190 Avenue and 15 Street.

According to police, the attack began around shortly before 5:30 p.m. when a service worker conducting repairs at the home was suddenly assaulted by Roberts.

"The investigation revealed that the mother had told the son, which is the suspect, to actually assist the repairman to do something. Well, this didn't happen. What happened is the repairman actually exited that residence as the suspect followed behind him. The suspect armed himself with a machete and started attacking the first victim, which is the repairman," Pembroke Pines Police Detective Yalile Nader said.

The worker sustained serious injuries and required emergency medical care.

When Roberts' mother tried to intervene, she was attacked herself, according to Yalile. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Neighbors said Roberts struck her several times on the head with the machete and cut off her fingers. Police have not confirmed this information.

Court documents show Roberts has several prior incidents of domestic violence at the home.

Neighbors said Roberts is dealing with mental health issues and his mother had allowed him to move back in.