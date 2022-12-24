Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

Shooting sends Mall of America into lockdown Shooting sends Mall of America into lockdown 02:52

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.

Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals.

Chief Hodges speaking now. Says around 7:50, officer heard gunshots in first floor of Nordstrom at @mallofamerica. 19 year old Male was shot multiple times and died on scene. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/Y47rsD4Ord — Allen Henry (@AllenWCCO) December 24, 2022

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.

"This is just flat-out stupid," Hodges said. "We are going to catch you [the suspects], we're going to lock you up."

Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard. One bystander's coat was grazed by a bullet.

This is the second lockdown Mall of America has gone on this year--shots fired outside the Nike store prompted a lockdown in August.

The mall bans guns on the premises but does not have metal detectors at its entrances. It began month-long testing of the use of a "weapons detection system" at its north entrance in October.

The mall says it will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. The Nordstrom store will remain closed.

"I really feel the family, the mom, the dad, the other relatives the mayor and I spoke to before coming out here--they're in pain, and rightfully so, for something that should not have happened," said Hodges.

Mall of America released the following statement:

"Just before 8 p.m. this evening, Bloomington Police Department responded to a shooting contained in a tenant space. As a result, Mall of America was put into lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted. The Mall is now closed for the evening."

The Bloomington Police Department plans to give another update on Saturday.