Local college students experience Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE - Tallahassee and Leon County were spared the brunt of Hurricane Idalia, but still felt a lot of the effects.

Thanks to a slight jog, they got the west side of the storm.

Students from South Florida attending Florida A&M University prepared for whatever may come.

CBS News Miami spoke to students on Tuesday about their preps.

We caught up with them again as they explain what it was like to go through their first storm away from home.

Jalen Forbes, who is from Miami Gardens shares his experience.

"There was like a slight thunderstorm we did hear somewhat rain and heavy wind but overall, we weren't really that nervous or scared because as being from South Florida I've experienced other hurricanes," said Forbes.

Lots of rain and winds is what Tallahassee students say they felt from Hurricane Idalia overnight and into this morning.

Forbes said when he woke up this morning he could still see the lingering effects of the storm.

"It was still raining. It was a little windy like some trees were getting shaken up but not to the point where branches were falling," Forbes said.

Jayden King, a junior at FAMU said she's taking her time before she ventures out.

"I haven't been outside I looked at my windows like okay, it's not bad," King said.

The students who are born and raised in Miami prepared for the worst.

They say they're happy their expectations for what Idalia could bring were not met.

"To be the from Miami, you expect more bad hurricanes like we had before like Irma that was pretty bad trees falling down everything this one wasn't as bad," King said.

"Being from South Florida I've experienced other hurricanes and other storms from a higher scale than this one so far over the summer about you and experienced harder rainfall than the current storm is happening right now," Forbes agreed.

The students say their Miami training is still in gear.

With storm debris all around they are going to remain in doors until they get the go ahead to leave.