Lifelong Coconut Grove community resident killed in early morning shooting

MIAMI - A lifelong member of the Coconut Grove community was shot and killed early Wednesday near where he lived.

Miami-Dade police said around 1:30 a.m., the call came in as a shooting at 3320 SW 37 Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Thaddeus Scott said he knew the man as "Chris" and he lived just blocks away from where he was shot. He said he remembers when Chris, who some liked to call 'Rolex', was born.

"We all grew up playing in the park and I went to school with his aunt. I knew the guy when he was born, man, I knew this kid when he was born," said Scott.

"It saddens me to see, you know, a young man with so much promise to, you know, die on a street corner, less than a block away from where he grew up and played ball, and went to school, and you know, it's just sad," he added.

Scott said Chris liked riding around the community on his bike saying 'hi' to everyone.

"Ride walk, talk, you know, crack jokes, you know, just a regular young man," he said.

Some of Chris' friends and family members went to the area where he was shot to pay their respects. It was clear he was deeply loved.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and ultimately the person responsible.

